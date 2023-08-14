Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast

2023-08-14 | 10:45
Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast
Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast

Five migrants lost their lives, and seven others are considered missing after their boat sank off the coasts of the Sfax Governorate in Tunisia (central-east), according to a judicial spokesperson. 

The official spokesperson for the Sfax Court, Faouzi Masmoudi, clarified to AFP that "there were 35 migrants on board the boat, including women and children, mostly Tunisians, with the possibility of a few Sub-Saharan Africans. This happened shortly after leaving the coast. Rescue operations managed to save 23 people, recover 5 bodies, and 7 individuals remain missing." 

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

