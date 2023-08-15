Explosion rock ammunition depot in Northeast Damascus

Explosions rocked an ammunition and missile depot in the northeast of Damascus early on Tuesday, resulting in human casualties according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. This comes two days after a similar explosion occurred in ammunition storage facilities belonging to Iran-backed groups near the capital.



According to the Observatory, "the explosion occurred within the depot, causing powerful blasts in the area of Al-Ruhaybah" in the outskirts of Damascus.



It was reported that the blast occurred within an ammunition and missile depot in "areas dominated by the Lebanese Hezbollah party" in the Qalamoun region, which extends across a rugged mountainous border chain adjacent to Lebanon, noting human casualties.



Official media sources have not provided any news or details about the explosion.



Similar explosions were reported to have occurred in western Damascus early on Sunday, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). These happened within missile depots belonging to Iran-affiliated groups, resulting in material damage, as per the Observatory.



Rami Abdulrahman, the director of the Observatory, stated to Agence France-Presse, "There is no information so far about the nature of the incident, whether it was an airstrike or an operation from the ground."



On August 7, four Syrian soldiers and two Iran-backed fighters were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting military sites and weapon depots in the vicinity of Damascus, as reported by the Observatory.



Israel rarely confirms carrying out strikes in Syria, but it reiterates that it will continue to counter Iran's attempts to establish a military presence in Syria.



Syria has been mired in a bloody conflict since 2011, resulting in the deaths of around half a million people, extensive infrastructure damage, and the displacement of millions both within and outside the country.



AFP