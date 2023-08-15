Rescue of 60 migrants off the coast of Cyprus

Cypriot authorities announced on Tuesday that they had rescued 60 migrants during a nighttime operation after their boat encountered difficulties near the southeastern coast of the Mediterranean island.



The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Cyprus (JRCC) reported that on Monday, August 14th, at around 8:00 PM local time (17:00 GMT), they received information about a boat carrying migrants in distress located approximately 15 nautical miles (about 30 kilometers) east of Cape Greco.



Two police patrol boats, two rapid response vessels, a helicopter, and a volunteer rescue vessel were involved in the rescue operation near the tourist city of Ayia Napa, according to the JRCC.



The rescue operation concluded on Tuesday, with 54 men, three women, and three children safely brought ashore, as confirmed by the same source.



Details about their nationality or the departure point of the boat have not been provided.



They are expected to be transported to a migrant reception center in the suburbs of the capital, Nicosia.



Cypriot authorities note an increase in the number of migrants arriving using boats, with a 60% rise recorded in the first five months of 2023 compared to the previous year.



They point out that the majority of migrants arriving by boats depart from the port of Tartus in Syria, which has been in a state of war for over a decade despite a reduction in the intensity of the conflict since 2020.



Cyprus claims to be at the forefront of the flow of migrants into the European Union and has long been requesting more financial support and political backing from Brussels to address this issue.



Between April and June, 2,381 asylum applications were submitted on the island.



The Republic of Cyprus exercises authority only in the southern part of the island, with the northern part remaining beyond its control since the Turkish invasion in 1974.



According to the Cypriot government, asylum seekers make up about 5% of the population of the southern part, numbering 915,000 people, the highest percentage in the European Union.



About 1,500 asylum applications are submitted to Cypriot authorities each month, according to the same source.







AFP