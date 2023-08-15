News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Istanbul mayor prepares for municipal elections in March
Middle East News
2023-08-15 | 10:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Istanbul mayor prepares for municipal elections in March
Mayor of Istanbul Municipality, Ekrem Imamoglu, who opposes President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced that he is "prepared" to "defend" Turkey's economic capital in the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for March.
During a press conference, Imamoglu stated, "I am once again prepared to defend Istanbul," refraining from officially declaring his candidacy, arguing that it "would not be politically accurate."
Imamoglu enjoys significant popularity and wrested control of the Istanbul Municipality from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2019. His statement comes amid a leadership crisis within his Republican People's Party (CHP) after its leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, suffered defeat in the presidential elections in May.
Imamoglu's refusal to clearly announce his candidacy for the Istanbul Municipality presidency has fueled rumors suggesting that the ambitious 52-year-old mayor may instead run for the leadership of the CHP, a party founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the father of modern Turkey.
Imamoglu stated, "Istanbul and Turkey's fate are intertwined. Therefore, I consider myself linked to Istanbul," pledging to "do my utmost to establish a coalition of opposition parties" in preparation for the battle.
However, Ekrem Imamoglu faces legal threats after being sentenced to over two years in prison in December for "insulting a political leader." He immediately appealed the verdict.
This legal jeopardy prevents him from participating in the presidential elections against Erdogan, who was reelected as the country's president in the spring.
AFP
Middle East News
Istanbul
Mayor
Prepare
Municipal
Elections
Next
Explosion rock ammunition depot in Northeast Damascus
Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Istanbul's popular opposition mayor faces fresh trial
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Istanbul's popular opposition mayor faces fresh trial
0
World News
03:27
Trump condemns 'false' accusations regarding Georgia elections
World News
03:27
Trump condemns 'false' accusations regarding Georgia elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test
0
World News
2023-08-13
Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week
World News
2023-08-13
Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks
0
Middle East News
10:47
Rescue of 60 migrants off the coast of Cyprus
Middle East News
10:47
Rescue of 60 migrants off the coast of Cyprus
0
Middle East News
04:49
Explosion rock ammunition depot in Northeast Damascus
Middle East News
04:49
Explosion rock ammunition depot in Northeast Damascus
0
Middle East News
2023-08-14
Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast
Middle East News
2023-08-14
Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
0
Lebanon News
04:42
French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications
Lebanon News
04:42
French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications
0
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
3
Lebanon Economy
00:55
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
Lebanon Economy
00:55
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
4
Press Highlights
01:23
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
Press Highlights
01:23
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
6
Press Highlights
01:53
Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications
Press Highlights
01:53
Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
8
Lebanon News
04:42
French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications
Lebanon News
04:42
French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More