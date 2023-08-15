Istanbul mayor prepares for municipal elections in March

Mayor of Istanbul Municipality, Ekrem Imamoglu, who opposes President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced that he is "prepared" to "defend" Turkey's economic capital in the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for March.



During a press conference, Imamoglu stated, "I am once again prepared to defend Istanbul," refraining from officially declaring his candidacy, arguing that it "would not be politically accurate."



Imamoglu enjoys significant popularity and wrested control of the Istanbul Municipality from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2019. His statement comes amid a leadership crisis within his Republican People's Party (CHP) after its leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, suffered defeat in the presidential elections in May.



Imamoglu's refusal to clearly announce his candidacy for the Istanbul Municipality presidency has fueled rumors suggesting that the ambitious 52-year-old mayor may instead run for the leadership of the CHP, a party founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the father of modern Turkey.



Imamoglu stated, "Istanbul and Turkey's fate are intertwined. Therefore, I consider myself linked to Istanbul," pledging to "do my utmost to establish a coalition of opposition parties" in preparation for the battle.



However, Ekrem Imamoglu faces legal threats after being sentenced to over two years in prison in December for "insulting a political leader." He immediately appealed the verdict.



This legal jeopardy prevents him from participating in the presidential elections against Erdogan, who was reelected as the country's president in the spring.





AFP