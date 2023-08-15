Istanbul mayor prepares for municipal elections in March

Middle East News
2023-08-15 | 10:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Istanbul mayor prepares for municipal elections in March
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Istanbul mayor prepares for municipal elections in March

Mayor of Istanbul Municipality, Ekrem Imamoglu, who opposes President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced that he is "prepared" to "defend" Turkey's economic capital in the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for March.

During a press conference, Imamoglu stated, "I am once again prepared to defend Istanbul," refraining from officially declaring his candidacy, arguing that it "would not be politically accurate."

Imamoglu enjoys significant popularity and wrested control of the Istanbul Municipality from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2019. His statement comes amid a leadership crisis within his Republican People's Party (CHP) after its leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, suffered defeat in the presidential elections in May.

Imamoglu's refusal to clearly announce his candidacy for the Istanbul Municipality presidency has fueled rumors suggesting that the ambitious 52-year-old mayor may instead run for the leadership of the CHP, a party founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the father of modern Turkey.

Imamoglu stated, "Istanbul and Turkey's fate are intertwined. Therefore, I consider myself linked to Istanbul," pledging to "do my utmost to establish a coalition of opposition parties" in preparation for the battle.

However, Ekrem Imamoglu faces legal threats after being sentenced to over two years in prison in December for "insulting a political leader." He immediately appealed the verdict.

This legal jeopardy prevents him from participating in the presidential elections against Erdogan, who was reelected as the country's president in the spring.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Istanbul

Mayor

Prepare

Municipal

Elections

LBCI Next
Explosion rock ammunition depot in Northeast Damascus
Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-15

Istanbul's popular opposition mayor faces fresh trial

LBCI
World News
03:27

Trump condemns 'false' accusations regarding Georgia elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14

Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test

LBCI
World News
2023-08-13

Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks

LBCI
Middle East News
10:47

Rescue of 60 migrants off the coast of Cyprus

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Explosion rock ammunition depot in Northeast Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-14

Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:55

Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More