Assad doubles public sector salaries as fuel subsidies lifted

2023-08-16 | 07:11
Assad doubles public sector salaries as fuel subsidies lifted
2min
Assad doubles public sector salaries as fuel subsidies lifted

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has issued two decrees that double the salaries of those working in the public sector, including civilians, military personnel, and retirees. This move comes concurrently with the complete removal of fuel subsidies by the Ministry of Trade, in a country whose economy and infrastructure have been severely impacted by years of war. 

After more than 12 years of prolonged conflict, Syria is grappling with a severe economic crisis, exacerbated by a devastating earthquake in February that caused the local currency to lose over 99 percent of its value. The majority of Syrians now live below the poverty line, with over 12 million experiencing food insecurity, according to the United Nations. 

The first presidential decree, issued by Assad late on Tuesday as reported by official media, stipulates the "addition of a percentage of 100 percent to the salaries... for all state employees, both civilians and military." 

The second decree covers the "recipients of retirement pensions for both military and civilian personnel." 

Prior to the issuance of these decrees, the salary of a public sector employee ranged from around $10 to $25 in the black market. 

Amid the sharp depreciation of the local currency, citizens' purchasing power has eroded, leaving them unable to meet even their basic needs, amidst significant increases in the prices of essential goods. Furthermore, there is a near-constant power outage and a shortage of fuels. 

Assad's decrees coincide with the announcement by the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection to entirely lift subsidies on gasoline and partially on diesel. 

The price of a liter of gasoline now stands at eight thousand pounds (half a dollar), up from three thousand pounds, while diesel prices have risen from 700 to two thousand pounds. 

The Syrian pound is experiencing an all-time low in the black market, with an exchange rate of 14,300 pounds per US dollar, as per unofficial electronic platforms, compared to the official rate of 8,542 pounds per US dollar. 

Traders rely on the unofficial exchange rate to determine the prices of goods they sell, leading to a gradual increase in their costs. 

Despite a reduction in the intensity of battles in the country, where the conflict since its inception in 2011 has claimed over half a million lives, displaced millions within and outside the nation, and ravaged the infrastructure, Syria continues to grapple with challenging economic and living conditions. 

AFP 

  

Middle East News

Syria

Bashar Al-Assad

Salaries

Public

Sector

Fuel

Subsidies

Economy

Infrastructure

War

At least 27 dead and 100 wounded in battles in Libya's capital
Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks
