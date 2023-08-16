News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordanian army shoots down drone attempting to smuggle explosives from Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-16 | 09:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordanian army shoots down drone attempting to smuggle explosives from Syria
On Wednesday, the Jordanian army announced that it had shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attempting to smuggle explosives of the "TNT" type from Syria into the Kingdom.
In a statement, the army reported that on Wednesday morning, they "downed a UAV loaded with explosive materials of the +TNT+ type coming from Syrian territories."
The statement quoted a responsible military source as saying, "Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Antinarcotics department and military security agencies, detected an unauthorized attempt to cross the border using an unmanned aerial vehicle from Syrian territories."
He added that "it was shot down within Jordanian territory."
The source noted that "the UAV, which carried explosive materials of the +TNT+ type, was dealt with by a team from the Royal Engineering Corps."
The source did not provide further details.
AFP
Middle East News
Jordan
Army
Syria
Drone
Smuggle
Explosives
Next
Assad doubles public sector salaries as fuel subsidies lifted
Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-24
Jordanian army downs new drone attempting to smuggle drugs across Syrian border
Middle East News
2023-07-24
Jordanian army downs new drone attempting to smuggle drugs across Syrian border
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-13
Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain
Lebanon News
2023-08-13
Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain
0
World News
2023-08-11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
World News
2023-08-11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
0
Sports News
2023-07-27
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
Sports News
2023-07-27
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Breaking the stalemate: Arab Committee meeting in Cairo tackles Syrian crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Breaking the stalemate: Arab Committee meeting in Cairo tackles Syrian crisis
0
Middle East News
09:02
At least 27 dead and 100 wounded in battles in Libya's capital
Middle East News
09:02
At least 27 dead and 100 wounded in battles in Libya's capital
0
Middle East News
07:11
Assad doubles public sector salaries as fuel subsidies lifted
Middle East News
07:11
Assad doubles public sector salaries as fuel subsidies lifted
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Lebanon's stance: Concerns over UNIFIL mandate extension draft resolution
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Trump's fourth indictment: A potential twist in the Presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Trump's fourth indictment: A potential twist in the Presidential race
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:34
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
Lebanon News
12:34
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
2
Lebanon News
02:35
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
Lebanon News
02:35
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
3
Lebanon News
03:33
109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil
Lebanon News
03:33
109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil
4
Lebanon News
07:30
Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday
Lebanon News
07:30
Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday
5
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
6
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion
7
Lebanon News
06:07
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities
Lebanon News
06:07
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More