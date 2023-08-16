Jordanian army shoots down drone attempting to smuggle explosives from Syria

On Wednesday, the Jordanian army announced that it had shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attempting to smuggle explosives of the "TNT" type from Syria into the Kingdom.



In a statement, the army reported that on Wednesday morning, they "downed a UAV loaded with explosive materials of the +TNT+ type coming from Syrian territories."



The statement quoted a responsible military source as saying, "Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Antinarcotics department and military security agencies, detected an unauthorized attempt to cross the border using an unmanned aerial vehicle from Syrian territories."



He added that "it was shot down within Jordanian territory."



The source noted that "the UAV, which carried explosive materials of the +TNT+ type, was dealt with by a team from the Royal Engineering Corps."



The source did not provide further details.



AFP