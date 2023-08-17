Gulf countries bet on green hydrogen as "fuel for the future"

Middle East News
2023-08-17 | 02:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gulf countries bet on green hydrogen as &quot;fuel for the future&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Gulf countries bet on green hydrogen as "fuel for the future"

After reaping immense profits from fossil fuels for decades, Gulf countries are now focusing their attention on green hydrogen as part of their declared aim to make their economies environmentally friendly.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman are heavily investing in this fuel as they search for alternative revenue sources to oil and gas.

Karim Al-Jundi, an expert from the London-based Chatham House institute, stated, "Gulf countries aspire to lead the global hydrogen market."

He added to Agence France-Presse (AFP), "They see green hydrogen as crucial because it allows them to remain major players in the energy field and retain influence as demand for fossil fuels declines."

Unlike hydrogen produced from polluting fossil fuels, which is still widely used, green hydrogen is produced from water using renewable energies like wind, solar, and hydroelectric power.

However, this clean fuel, which currently accounts for less than 1% of total hydrogen production, is not yet commercially viable and requires a massive increase in renewable energy sources, a process that may take years.

While fossil fuels produce greenhouse gases, green hydrogen emits only water vapor. It is being promoted for use in heavily polluting sectors such as transportation, shipping, and steel production.

With its substantial investment capital, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is constructing the world's largest green hydrogen production plant in the futuristic city of Neom in the northwest of the kingdom. The cost of the project, to be completed by the end of 2026, is estimated at $500 billion.

The facility, with a price tag of $8.4 billion, will utilize wind and solar energy to produce up to 600 tons of green hydrogen per day, according to authorities.

In July, the UAE, set to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) later this year, approved a hydrogen strategy aiming to produce 1.4 million metric tons of hydrogen annually by 2031, making it one of the world's top ten hydrogen producers.

Hanane Balala, Deputy CEO of the UAE oil giant ADNOC, sees hydrogen as a fundamental fuel for transitioning to clean energy, describing it as a "natural extension" of the company.

She told AFP, "The UAE is well-positioned to benefit from it."

However, Oman, which lags behind its neighbors in fossil fuel production, seems ready to lead the clean hydrogen race in the Gulf. By the end of this decade, it is set to become the sixth-largest green hydrogen exporter globally and the largest in the Middle East, according to a report by the International Energy Agency published in June.

Oman aims to produce at least one million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030 and up to 8.5 million tons by 2050, "larger than the total current hydrogen demand in Europe," according to the agency.

According to the giant financial auditing firm Deloitte, Middle Eastern countries, particularly Gulf countries, will dominate the global hydrogen trade in the short term by exporting half of their local production by 2030.

By 2050, North African and Australian nations are expected to become the most capable producers, although Gulf countries will remain "export pioneers," according to a report by the company released in June.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Gulf

Countries

Bet

Green

Hydrogen

Fuel

Future

LBCI Next
Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Saudi invitation, embarks on Riyadh visit
Breaking the stalemate: Arab Committee meeting in Cairo tackles Syrian crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06

Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Putin hosts a summit with African countries to show a "partnership" for the future

LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

World Bank warns of growing disparities between rich and poor countries

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Google Play Games beta for PC expands to over 60 new countries including India

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Iranian FM arrives in Riyadh on his first visit since resumption of relations

LBCI
Middle East News
03:08

Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Saudi invitation, embarks on Riyadh visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Breaking the stalemate: Arab Committee meeting in Cairo tackles Syrian crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
09:38

Jordanian army shoots down drone attempting to smuggle explosives from Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Prime South Company urges immediate action from EDL for power plant operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

Exploration well drilled in bloc No. 9 to be named Qana 31/1

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More