Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Saudi invitation, embarks on Riyadh visit
Middle East News
2023-08-17 | 03:08
Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Saudi invitation, embarks on Riyadh visit
The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, left Tehran heading to Riyadh upon an official invitation from the Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, to undertake an official visit to this country.
During this trip, various issues of bilateral relations will be discussed and exchanged, as well as matters of mutual interest between the two countries in the field of the Islamic world on both regional and international levels.
Middle East News
Iran
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Tehran
Visit
Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud
Learn More