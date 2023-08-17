Iranian FM arrives in Riyadh on his first visit since resumption of relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Riyadh on Thursday in his first visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since the resumption of relations between the two regional powers in March, as announced by official Iranian media outlets.



Iran's news agency "IRNA" reported that Amir Abdollahian "arrived at Riyadh Airport on a one-day visit, and he was received by the Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister."