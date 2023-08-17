News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian FM arrives in Riyadh on his first visit since resumption of relations
Middle East News
2023-08-17 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iranian FM arrives in Riyadh on his first visit since resumption of relations
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Riyadh on Thursday in his first visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since the resumption of relations between the two regional powers in March, as announced by official Iranian media outlets.
Iran's news agency "IRNA" reported that Amir Abdollahian "arrived at Riyadh Airport on a one-day visit, and he was received by the Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister."
Middle East News
Iran
Saudi Arabia
Iranian
Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Saudi invitation, embarks on Riyadh visit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Turning a New Page: Iranian Foreign Minister's Historic Visit to Saudi Arabia
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Turning a New Page: Iranian Foreign Minister's Historic Visit to Saudi Arabia
0
Middle East News
03:08
Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Saudi invitation, embarks on Riyadh visit
Middle East News
03:08
Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Saudi invitation, embarks on Riyadh visit
0
Middle East News
2023-08-14
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
Middle East News
2023-08-14
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
0
Middle East News
2023-08-13
Western warnings for ships to approach Iranian waters in the Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2023-08-13
Western warnings for ships to approach Iranian waters in the Strait of Hormuz
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:08
Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Saudi invitation, embarks on Riyadh visit
Middle East News
03:08
Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Saudi invitation, embarks on Riyadh visit
0
Middle East News
02:24
Gulf countries bet on green hydrogen as "fuel for the future"
Middle East News
02:24
Gulf countries bet on green hydrogen as "fuel for the future"
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Breaking the stalemate: Arab Committee meeting in Cairo tackles Syrian crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Breaking the stalemate: Arab Committee meeting in Cairo tackles Syrian crisis
0
Middle East News
2023-08-16
Jordanian army shoots down drone attempting to smuggle explosives from Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-16
Jordanian army shoots down drone attempting to smuggle explosives from Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
0
Middle East News
2023-08-13
Western warnings for ships to approach Iranian waters in the Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2023-08-13
Western warnings for ships to approach Iranian waters in the Strait of Hormuz
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
0
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:34
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
Lebanon News
12:34
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
2
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
3
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
4
Lebanon Economy
11:08
2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase
Lebanon Economy
11:08
2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
6
Press Highlights
04:04
Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting
Press Highlights
04:04
Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More