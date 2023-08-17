Israel Secures Historic $3.5 Billion Military Deal to Sell Arrow-3 Defense Systems to Germany

Middle East News
2023-08-17 | 13:17
High views
Israel Secures Historic $3.5 Billion Military Deal to Sell Arrow-3 Defense Systems to Germany
Israel Secures Historic $3.5 Billion Military Deal to Sell Arrow-3 Defense Systems to Germany

Israel announced on Thursday that the United States has approved a "historic" military deal worth $3.5 billion, through which Israel will sell Germany the "Arrow-3" supersonic anti-aircraft defense systems, marking the largest military deal ever made by the Israeli state.

The "Arrow-3" is a missile defense system developed jointly by Israel and the United States to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles in the Earth's atmosphere.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that the U.S. Department of State informed them of the government's approval for Germany to purchase this system from Israel.

The statement mentioned that "the Israeli Ministry of Defense, the German Federal Ministry of Defense, and Israeli aviation industries will sign a historic defense agreement worth $3.5 billion, the largest defense deal ever for Israel."

Middle East News

Israel

Germany

Defense

