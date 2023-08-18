Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian Foreign Minister

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the Iranian Foreign Minister on Friday in the city of Jeddah, in the first meeting between the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia and Iranian officials since the resumption of relations between the two regional powers last March, as confirmed by officials.



Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian began the visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday that was supposed to last for one day, before Saudi and Iranian officials confirmed that Abdollahian would meet Prince Mohammed later on Friday.