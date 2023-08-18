Iran FM confirms holding ‘frank and transparent dialogue’ with Saudi Crown Prince

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, confirmed that he had a "frank, transparent, and productive dialogue" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday in Jeddah.



This took place during his first visit to the Kingdom since the resumption of relations between the two regional powers in March of last year.



Amir-Abdollahian, who began his visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, which was initially planned for one day, wrote in both Persian and Arabic on the "X" platform that the 90-minute meeting was characterized by a candid, transparent, beneficial, and fruitful conversation based on the principles of neighboring policy.