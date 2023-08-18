Iran FM confirms holding ‘frank and transparent dialogue’ with Saudi Crown Prince

Middle East News
2023-08-18 | 11:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran FM confirms holding ‘frank and transparent dialogue’ with Saudi Crown Prince
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran FM confirms holding ‘frank and transparent dialogue’ with Saudi Crown Prince

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, confirmed that he had a "frank, transparent, and productive dialogue" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday in Jeddah.

This took place during his first visit to the Kingdom since the resumption of relations between the two regional powers in March of last year.

Amir-Abdollahian, who began his visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, which was initially planned for one day, wrote in both Persian and Arabic on the "X" platform that the 90-minute meeting was characterized by a candid, transparent, beneficial, and fruitful conversation based on the principles of neighboring policy.
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Iranian

FM

MBS

LBCI Next
Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian Foreign Minister
Israel Secures Historic $3.5 Billion Military Deal to Sell Arrow-3 Defense Systems to Germany
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-17

Turning a New Page: Iranian Foreign Minister's Historic Visit to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-17

Iranian FM arrives in Riyadh on his first visit since resumption of relations

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian Foreign Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-17

Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Saudi invitation, embarks on Riyadh visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian Foreign Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-17

Israel Secures Historic $3.5 Billion Military Deal to Sell Arrow-3 Defense Systems to Germany

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-17

Iranian FM arrives in Riyadh on his first visit since resumption of relations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-17

Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Saudi invitation, embarks on Riyadh visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16

French letter sparks inquiries: Lebanon's presidential situation under scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Dorothee Klaus: UNRWA demands the protection of all its facilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15

A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More