News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
33
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
33
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French soldier dies in traffic accident in Iraq
Middle East News
2023-08-19 | 03:18
High views
Share
Share
1
min
French soldier dies in traffic accident in Iraq
A French soldier died in a traffic accident in Iraq while “participating in a training mission for the Iraqi armed forces,” as announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Friday evening.
The French presidency stated in a press release that Macron “learned today with great sadness about the death of Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot from the 19th Engineer Regiment in Iraq.”
It added that “the head of state reaffirms his support for the Iraqi people and authorities, and France's determination to continue working alongside them to train their security forces in their fight against terrorism.”
Meanwhile, the French Ministry of Defense clarified that the Sergeant “was injured along with another soldier in a serious accident when their vehicle veered off the road.”
The ministry added in its statement that he “died from his injuries after emergency surgery at a hospital in Erbil. His injured comrade is being treated at a military hospital in Baghdad.”
Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot had been involved in overseas operations since May 2023.
AFP
Middle East News
French
Soldier
Traffic
Accident
Iraq
Emmanuel Macron
Next
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
Iran FM confirms holding ‘frank and transparent dialogue’ with Saudi Crown Prince
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-07
TMC: 2 dead and 9 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-07
TMC: 2 dead and 9 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-06
TMC: One dead and 6 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-06
TMC: One dead and 6 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-03
TMC: One dead and 14 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-03
TMC: One dead and 14 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-01
TMC: 12 injured in 10 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-01
TMC: 12 injured in 10 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:28
Egyptian President Pardons Prominent Opposition Figure Ahmed Douma After Years of Imprisonment
Middle East News
07:28
Egyptian President Pardons Prominent Opposition Figure Ahmed Douma After Years of Imprisonment
0
Middle East News
05:44
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
Middle East News
05:44
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
0
Middle East News
11:40
Iran FM confirms holding ‘frank and transparent dialogue’ with Saudi Crown Prince
Middle East News
11:40
Iran FM confirms holding ‘frank and transparent dialogue’ with Saudi Crown Prince
0
Middle East News
2023-08-18
Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian Foreign Minister
Middle East News
2023-08-18
Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian Foreign Minister
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
0
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
0
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
2
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
4
Lebanon News
12:37
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
Lebanon News
12:37
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
6
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe
8
Lebanon News
11:52
Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde
Lebanon News
11:52
Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More