French soldier dies in traffic accident in Iraq

Middle East News
2023-08-19 | 03:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French soldier dies in traffic accident in Iraq
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
French soldier dies in traffic accident in Iraq

A French soldier died in a traffic accident in Iraq while “participating in a training mission for the Iraqi armed forces,” as announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Friday evening. 

The French presidency stated in a press release that Macron “learned today with great sadness about the death of Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot from the 19th Engineer Regiment in Iraq.” 

It added that “the head of state reaffirms his support for the Iraqi people and authorities, and France's determination to continue working alongside them to train their security forces in their fight against terrorism.” 

Meanwhile, the French Ministry of Defense clarified that the Sergeant “was injured along with another soldier in a serious accident when their vehicle veered off the road.” 

The ministry added in its statement that he “died from his injuries after emergency surgery at a hospital in Erbil. His injured comrade is being treated at a military hospital in Baghdad.” 

Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot had been involved in overseas operations since May 2023. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

French

Soldier

Traffic

Accident

Iraq

Emmanuel Macron

LBCI Next
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
Iran FM confirms holding ‘frank and transparent dialogue’ with Saudi Crown Prince
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-07

TMC: 2 dead and 9 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-06

TMC: One dead and 6 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-03

TMC: One dead and 14 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-01

TMC: 12 injured in 10 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Egyptian President Pardons Prominent Opposition Figure Ahmed Douma After Years of Imprisonment

LBCI
Middle East News
05:44

Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari

LBCI
Middle East News
11:40

Iran FM confirms holding ‘frank and transparent dialogue’ with Saudi Crown Prince

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-18

Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian Foreign Minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:07

Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:30

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More