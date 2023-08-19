French soldier dies in traffic accident in Iraq

A French soldier died in a traffic accident in Iraq while “participating in a training mission for the Iraqi armed forces,” as announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Friday evening.



The French presidency stated in a press release that Macron “learned today with great sadness about the death of Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot from the 19th Engineer Regiment in Iraq.”



It added that “the head of state reaffirms his support for the Iraqi people and authorities, and France's determination to continue working alongside them to train their security forces in their fight against terrorism.”



Meanwhile, the French Ministry of Defense clarified that the Sergeant “was injured along with another soldier in a serious accident when their vehicle veered off the road.”



The ministry added in its statement that he “died from his injuries after emergency surgery at a hospital in Erbil. His injured comrade is being treated at a military hospital in Baghdad.”



Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot had been involved in overseas operations since May 2023.



