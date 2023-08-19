Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari

2023-08-19 | 05:44
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received Mehdi Shoushtari, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani. 
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as ongoing political communications at the regional level.
 
 

