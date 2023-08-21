Eight members of HTS were killed in Russian raids into Idlib: Observatory

At least eight fighters were killed in Russian airstrikes early Monday that targeted a military point belonging to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Idlib, northwest Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



The Observatory reported, "Russian warplanes targeted a military headquarters affiliated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on the outskirts of the western city of Idlib (...) killing eight of its members."



Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) controls vast areas of Idlib province and adjacent regions in the provinces of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo. The group, once linked to Al-Qaeda, remains a dominant force in the region.



A correspondent from Agence France-Presse in the area stated that the airstrikes targeted an area on the outskirts of Idlib city that includes swimming pools and a summer park. He added, "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham cordoned off the area after the airstrikes."



Since March 6, 2020, a ceasefire has been in effect in areas within and around Idlib. This ceasefire was announced by Moscow, an ally of Damascus, and Turkey, a supporter of rebel factions, following three months of extensive attacks by the Syrian regime in the region.



The region occasionally witnesses mutual shelling between various parties, as well as airstrikes from the regime forces and Russia. However, the ceasefire largely holds.



Since 2011, Syria has been embroiled in a devastating conflict that has resulted in the death of over half a million people and inflicted immense damage on infrastructure. The conflict has led to the displacement of millions both within and beyond the country's borders.







