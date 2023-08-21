News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Eight members of HTS were killed in Russian raids into Idlib: Observatory
Middle East News
2023-08-21 | 03:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Eight members of HTS were killed in Russian raids into Idlib: Observatory
At least eight fighters were killed in Russian airstrikes early Monday that targeted a military point belonging to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Idlib, northwest Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Observatory reported, "Russian warplanes targeted a military headquarters affiliated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on the outskirts of the western city of Idlib (...) killing eight of its members."
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) controls vast areas of Idlib province and adjacent regions in the provinces of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo. The group, once linked to Al-Qaeda, remains a dominant force in the region.
A correspondent from Agence France-Presse in the area stated that the airstrikes targeted an area on the outskirts of Idlib city that includes swimming pools and a summer park. He added, "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham cordoned off the area after the airstrikes."
Since March 6, 2020, a ceasefire has been in effect in areas within and around Idlib. This ceasefire was announced by Moscow, an ally of Damascus, and Turkey, a supporter of rebel factions, following three months of extensive attacks by the Syrian regime in the region.
The region occasionally witnesses mutual shelling between various parties, as well as airstrikes from the regime forces and Russia. However, the ceasefire largely holds.
Since 2011, Syria has been embroiled in a devastating conflict that has resulted in the death of over half a million people and inflicted immense damage on infrastructure. The conflict has led to the displacement of millions both within and beyond the country's borders.
AFP
Middle East News
Members
HTS
Killed
Russian
Raids
Idlib
Observatory
Russia
Syria
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-18
Russian authorities shut down Sakharov Center for human rights
World News
2023-08-18
Russian authorities shut down Sakharov Center for human rights
0
World News
2023-07-27
One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area
World News
2023-07-27
One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area
0
World News
2023-07-22
Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike
World News
2023-07-22
Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike
0
World News
2023-07-20
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
World News
2023-07-20
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
0
Middle East News
2023-08-20
Deadly blast targets bus in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 11
Middle East News
2023-08-20
Deadly blast targets bus in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 11
0
Middle East News
2023-08-20
Threats to forests in Syria amid uncontrolled logging
Middle East News
2023-08-20
Threats to forests in Syria amid uncontrolled logging
0
Middle East News
2023-08-19
Egyptian President Pardons Prominent Opposition Figure Ahmed Douma After Years of Imprisonment
Middle East News
2023-08-19
Egyptian President Pardons Prominent Opposition Figure Ahmed Douma After Years of Imprisonment
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Calling for an international fact-finding committee: Beirut fire brigade martyrs' association seeks justice for blast victims
Lebanon News
07:39
Calling for an international fact-finding committee: Beirut fire brigade martyrs' association seeks justice for blast victims
0
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Mikati urges parliament to fast-track borrowing law amid BDL concerns during Grand Serail session
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Mikati urges parliament to fast-track borrowing law amid BDL concerns during Grand Serail session
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-20
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Lebanon News
2023-08-20
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
2
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
3
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
4
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
5
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
6
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
7
Lebanon News
13:00
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out
Lebanon News
13:00
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out
8
Lebanon Economy
05:00
Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
Lebanon Economy
05:00
Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More