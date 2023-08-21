Iran sets time frame for prisoner exchange process with the US: Iran’s Kanaani

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanani, announced during his weekly press conference that his country has set a specific timeline to complete an agreement on a prisoner exchange with the United States and the release of Iranian funds abroad, which will extend up to two months.



Regarding relations with Saudi Arabia, Kanani stated that his country has conducted productive discussions to reactivate the signed agreements with Riyadh during the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian to the country.