Cautious calm prevails in Cyprus

2023-08-21 | 10:38
A cautious calm prevailed in Cyprus on Monday after the United Nations accused Turkish Cypriot forces of attacking peacekeepers while attempting to breach a route in the buffer zone between the divided halves of the island.

The confrontation that occurred on Friday is one of the most serious incidents in years in the Mediterranean island and has sparked widespread international condemnation.
 

