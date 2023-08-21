News
Erdogan holds UN personnel responsible for incident in Cyprus
Middle East News
2023-08-21 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan holds UN personnel responsible for incident in Cyprus
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed elements of the United Nations forces for the incident that occurred on Friday in Cyprus, after the UN organization accused Turkish Cypriot forces of assaulting its soldiers on the divided island.
Erdogan stated that "the intervention of UN soldiers is unacceptable to us, through their involvement with the villagers and their inappropriate statements, UN soldiers have harmed their neutrality and their already damaged reputation."
Middle East News
Erdogan
Turkey
Turkish
UN
Incident
Cyprus
