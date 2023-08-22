Travel at Dubai Airport increases by 50%, exceeding pre-pandemic levels

The travel movement at Dubai International Airport has surged by nearly 50 percent during the first half of the current year, surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, as announced by the company operating Dubai's airports on Tuesday.



The company stated in a press release that the international airport, which was the world's busiest before the pandemic, welcomed "41.6 million passengers in the first half, representing over 100 percent of the recorded passenger numbers during the first six months of 2019."



This figure represents a 49.1 percent increase compared to the number of passengers in the first half of 2022, which reached 27.9 million.



The statement quoted Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, as saying, "While we celebrate surpassing pre-pandemic levels, we continue to work at full capacity to redefine the airport experience for our guests, ensuring that each one of them departs with a smile on their face."



Dubai Airports expressed its "optimism about travel demand levels during the remaining period of the year, expecting the upcoming winter season to record record-breaking numbers of passengers."



Griffiths added, "We are gearing up for an exceptionally busy period until the end of the current year," noting the adjustment of passenger expectations for the current year "to increase from 83.6 million to 85 million."



Dubai Airport was closed to commercial flights from March to July 2020 when it became one of the first airports to reopen its doors to passengers after the pandemic crisis.



In 2020, the airport only received 25.9 million passengers compared to 86 million in the previous year.







AFP