Travel at Dubai Airport increases by 50%, exceeding pre-pandemic levels

Middle East News
2023-08-22 | 05:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Travel at Dubai Airport increases by 50%, exceeding pre-pandemic levels
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Travel at Dubai Airport increases by 50%, exceeding pre-pandemic levels

The travel movement at Dubai International Airport has surged by nearly 50 percent during the first half of the current year, surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, as announced by the company operating Dubai's airports on Tuesday.

The company stated in a press release that the international airport, which was the world's busiest before the pandemic, welcomed "41.6 million passengers in the first half, representing over 100 percent of the recorded passenger numbers during the first six months of 2019."

This figure represents a 49.1 percent increase compared to the number of passengers in the first half of 2022, which reached 27.9 million.

The statement quoted Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, as saying, "While we celebrate surpassing pre-pandemic levels, we continue to work at full capacity to redefine the airport experience for our guests, ensuring that each one of them departs with a smile on their face."

Dubai Airports expressed its "optimism about travel demand levels during the remaining period of the year, expecting the upcoming winter season to record record-breaking numbers of passengers."

Griffiths added, "We are gearing up for an exceptionally busy period until the end of the current year," noting the adjustment of passenger expectations for the current year "to increase from 83.6 million to 85 million."

Dubai Airport was closed to commercial flights from March to July 2020 when it became one of the first airports to reopen its doors to passengers after the pandemic crisis.

In 2020, the airport only received 25.9 million passengers compared to 86 million in the previous year.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Travel

Dubai

Airport

Exceed

Pre-Pandemic

Levels

LBCI Next
Cyprus evacuates 600 asylum seekers amid protests
The Iraqi parliament prepares draft law targeting the LGBTQ+ community
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-21

Drought Reaches Lowest Levels in Europe and Mediterranean Coast since 2022

LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

WMO says Pacific island sea levels rising faster than global average

LBCI
World News
2023-08-16

Death toll from fires in Hawaii exceeds 100, the search for victims continues

LBCI
World News
2023-08-14

Flight cancellations and volcanic activity disrupt travel in Italy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:17

Cyprus evacuates 600 asylum seekers amid protests

LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

The Iraqi parliament prepares draft law targeting the LGBTQ+ community

LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Erdogan holds UN personnel responsible for incident in Cyprus

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

Cautious calm prevails in Cyprus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-15

French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

EU, Samir Kassir launch 18th edition of “Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press”

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-25

Senegalese international Ismaïla Sarr joins Marseille from Watford

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:36

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More