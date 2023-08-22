News
Turkey suspends shipping traffic in Dardanelles Strait due to forest fire
Middle East News
2023-08-22 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey suspends shipping traffic in Dardanelles Strait due to forest fire
Turkey temporarily suspended on Tuesday shipping traffic heading northward along the Bosphorus Strait as a precautionary measure due to a rapidly spreading forest fire near the tourist city of Çanakkale.
Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) stated that the fire necessitated the evacuation of three villages on the northwestern coast of Turkey.
Middle East News
Turkey
Turkish
Fire
Strait
