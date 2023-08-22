Turkey suspends shipping traffic in Dardanelles Strait due to forest fire

2023-08-22 | 13:50
Turkey suspends shipping traffic in Dardanelles Strait due to forest fire
Turkey suspends shipping traffic in Dardanelles Strait due to forest fire

Turkey temporarily suspended on Tuesday shipping traffic heading northward along the Bosphorus Strait as a precautionary measure due to a rapidly spreading forest fire near the tourist city of Çanakkale.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) stated that the fire necessitated the evacuation of three villages on the northwestern coast of Turkey.
 

