A senior Iranian official welcomed Iran's joining of the BRICS group of emerging countries, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. He described it as a "strategic success" for Iran's foreign policy.



Mohammad Jamshidi, the political advisor to President Ebrahim Raisi, wrote on the "X" platform, "In a historic move, Islamic Republic of Iran becomes permanent member of BRICS. A strategic victory for Iran's foreign policy.”



AFP