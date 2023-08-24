Turkish Central Bank Raises Interest Rate to 25%, Signaling Economic Policy Shift

The Turkish Central Bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate to 25%, marking a significant turning point in the unconventional economic policy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This move followed a previous decision to raise the rate by 2 percentage points last month, and the current increase of 7.5 percentage points came as a surprise. Most economic experts had anticipated the central bank to raise the rate to 20% from 17.5%.

The Turkish Central Bank announced that "recent indicators suggest that the inflation trend is on a continuous rise."

Following the central bank's decision, the exchange rate of the Turkish lira against the dollar increased by 1.5%, indicating a strong signal that efforts to combat inflation and support the struggling local currency are being reinforced.