Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources

Middle East News
2023-08-27 | 08:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources

Ten soldiers in the Yemeni forces were killed on Sunday in an attack by Houthi rebels in the war-torn country, despite a decrease in violence, according to military officials in the Yemeni government.

One official stated, "Ten southern Yemeni soldiers were killed and 12 injured in a surprise attack by the Houthis today (Sunday) on the Hadhah border front between the Al-Bayda and Lahij provinces."

He added that the Houthis "managed to encircle one of the sites belonging to the separatist southern forces aligned with the government, and most of those at one of the southern sites fell either as dead or wounded."

Other military officials confirmed the attack, the casualty toll, and the presence of a "Houthi drone that crashed during the confrontation."

Government military sources also reported the killing of four Houthis and the injury of others during the clashes.

The war in Yemen between the government and the Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa since 2014, has led to the direct and indirect deaths of hundreds of thousands and most of the population relying on aid to survive.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government, while Iran supports the Houthi rebels.

The announcement of a rapprochement agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the two major regional powers in the Gulf, has generated optimism despite their opposing positions on most Middle East issues. 

Last year's initiation of a ceasefire led to a significant reduction in violence, although it has not been renewed.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Soldiers

Killed

Houthi

Attack

Yemen

Military

Expansion of Turkey's coal mines frustrates villagers and farmers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-16

17 soldiers killed in an attack in Niger

LBCI
World News
2023-08-13

13 killed in two attacks by jihadists in north-eastern Nigeria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-12

Casualties Rise to 33 in ISIS Attack on Military Bus in Eastern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-11

ISIS attack claims lives of at least 23 soldiers in eastern Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Expansion of Turkey's coal mines frustrates villagers and farmers

LBCI
Middle East News
04:59

Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-25

Hundreds of Syrians rally in Daraa and Suwayda demanding 'regime fall'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:58

Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our position is clear, and our approach is firm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:47

Video game industry in the face of AI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
05:49

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:54

Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada

LBCI
Sports News
06:03

Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:20

Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2

LBCI
Sports News
07:16

Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:58

Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More