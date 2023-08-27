News
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources
Middle East News
2023-08-27 | 08:01
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources
Ten soldiers in the Yemeni forces were killed on Sunday in an attack by Houthi rebels in the war-torn country, despite a decrease in violence, according to military officials in the Yemeni government.
One official stated, "Ten southern Yemeni soldiers were killed and 12 injured in a surprise attack by the Houthis today (Sunday) on the Hadhah border front between the Al-Bayda and Lahij provinces."
He added that the Houthis "managed to encircle one of the sites belonging to the separatist southern forces aligned with the government, and most of those at one of the southern sites fell either as dead or wounded."
Other military officials confirmed the attack, the casualty toll, and the presence of a "Houthi drone that crashed during the confrontation."
Government military sources also reported the killing of four Houthis and the injury of others during the clashes.
The war in Yemen between the government and the Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa since 2014, has led to the direct and indirect deaths of hundreds of thousands and most of the population relying on aid to survive.
Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government, while Iran supports the Houthi rebels.
The announcement of a rapprochement agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the two major regional powers in the Gulf, has generated optimism despite their opposing positions on most Middle East issues.
Last year's initiation of a ceasefire led to a significant reduction in violence, although it has not been renewed.
AFP
Middle East News
Soldiers
Killed
Houthi
Attack
Yemen
Military
