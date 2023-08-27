News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
Middle East News
2023-08-27 | 10:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
Iraqi authorities announced on Sunday the arrest of an individual belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS) group in a hotel in Baghdad.
It was revealed that his mission was to gather "information" about security forces, according to a statement from the Intelligence and Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Interior.
Despite the Iraqi authorities declaring their "victory" over the extremist organization at the end of 2017, jihadist cells continue to sporadically attack army and police personnel, particularly in rural and remote areas outside major cities.
The man was arrested "in a hotel in Baghdad" on the eastern bank of the Tigris River, in the Rissafa district, as per the official statement by the Intelligence and Investigation Agency.
The statement noted that the aforementioned person was arrested "based on accurate intelligence received by the Intelligence Agency's special units responsible for securing tourist sites.
The intelligence indicated the presence of a wanted individual involved in terrorist cases, primarily providing information about security personnel to the terrorist Daesh gangs."
The statement further elaborated that during the interrogation of the detainee, it was revealed that he had been "assigned to provide personal information about security personnel within Nineveh province" and its capital city, Mosul. It was mentioned that he confessed to his affiliation with "the terrorist Daesh gangs."
The statement did not disclose the identity of the detainee nor the name of the hotel where he was apprehended.
The Islamic State seized vast territories in Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014. However, the group was defeated in both countries in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
A senior Iraqi military official confirmed in March of last year that the Islamic State still had between 400 to 500 active fighters in Iraq.
A report by the United Nations released in July stated that "the counter-terrorism operations carried out by Iraqi forces have continued to curtail ISIS activities, though the group has maintained a low-level insurgency."
The report added that jihadist operations "have been limited to rural areas, with attacks in urban centers being less frequent."
According to the report, the core structure of "ISIS still commands between 5,000 and 7,000 individuals throughout Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, the majority of who are fighters."
AFP
Middle East News
ISIS
Member
Arrested
Hotel
Baghdad
Iraq
Next
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-08-14
Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad
Middle East News
2023-08-14
Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad
0
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq
0
World News
2023-07-20
Sweden denounces burning of its embassy in Baghdad and calls on Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires
World News
2023-07-20
Sweden denounces burning of its embassy in Baghdad and calls on Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:24
Three American representatives visit an opposition-held area in northern Syria
Middle East News
10:24
Three American representatives visit an opposition-held area in northern Syria
0
Middle East News
08:01
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources
Middle East News
08:01
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources
0
Middle East News
05:26
Expansion of Turkey's coal mines frustrates villagers and farmers
Middle East News
05:26
Expansion of Turkey's coal mines frustrates villagers and farmers
0
Middle East News
04:59
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
Middle East News
04:59
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:39
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
Middle East News
10:39
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
0
World News
2023-07-23
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
World News
2023-07-23
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
0
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Mark Daou to LBCI: Urges deputies to adhere to constitution, resolve presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Mark Daou to LBCI: Urges deputies to adhere to constitution, resolve presidential vacuum
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
3
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
4
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
5
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
6
Press Highlights
01:22
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
Press Highlights
01:22
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
7
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
8
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More