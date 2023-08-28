News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Aleppo airport in northern Syria out of service due to Israeli bombing: Official media
Middle East News
2023-08-28 | 02:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Aleppo airport in northern Syria out of service due to Israeli bombing: Official media
Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria was taken out of service on Monday due to an early morning Israeli airstrike, as reported by the official news agency "SANA," citing a military source.
The source stated, "At around 4:30 AM (1:30 AM GMT) today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport." This attack resulted in "material damage to the airport's runway and rendered it inoperative."
In recent years, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, targeting Syrian army positions as well as Iranian-affiliated sites and those associated with Hezbollah, including weapons and ammunition depots in various regions. These Israeli strikes have previously disabled both Aleppo and Damascus international airports.
In early May, the airport and an adjacent military airbase suffered a similar strike, leading to the death of a soldier and injuries to seven individuals, including civilians. The attack caused the airport to be taken out of service, according to a Syrian military source cited by the official media at the time.
During March, the facility was disabled twice due to Israeli strikes, one of which resulted in three fatalities, including a Syrian officer, according to a toll reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
On March 22, Israel targeted a weapons depot belonging to Tehran-backed factions near the airport, resulting in its complete destruction, according to the observatory.
Israel rarely confirms its airstrikes in Syria, but it consistently asserts that it will continue to counter what it describes as Iran's attempts to establish a military presence in Syria.
Since 2011, Syria has been embroiled in a protracted conflict that has led to the deaths of over half a million people and inflicted massive destruction on infrastructure, causing the displacement of more than half the population both within and beyond the country's borders.
AFP
Middle East News
Aleppo
Airport
Northern
Syria
Service
Israeli
Bombing
Next
Jordanian army shoots down fourth drone in a month coming from Syria
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:24
Three American representatives visit an opposition-held area in northern Syria
Middle East News
10:24
Three American representatives visit an opposition-held area in northern Syria
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief
0
Middle East News
2023-08-09
Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-09
Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-08-07
Casualties in Israeli bombing on the outskirts of Damascus
Middle East News
2023-08-07
Casualties in Israeli bombing on the outskirts of Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:51
Jordanian army shoots down fourth drone in a month coming from Syria
Middle East News
03:51
Jordanian army shoots down fourth drone in a month coming from Syria
0
Middle East News
10:39
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
Middle East News
10:39
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
0
Middle East News
10:24
Three American representatives visit an opposition-held area in northern Syria
Middle East News
10:24
Three American representatives visit an opposition-held area in northern Syria
0
Middle East News
08:01
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources
Middle East News
08:01
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
0
World News
2023-08-14
New battles in Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan
World News
2023-08-14
New battles in Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan
0
World News
2023-08-25
Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies
World News
2023-08-25
Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies
0
World News
2023-08-27
US military aircraft crashes during exercises in Australia
World News
2023-08-27
US military aircraft crashes during exercises in Australia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
3
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
4
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
5
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
6
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
8
Press Highlights
02:08
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Press Highlights
02:08
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More