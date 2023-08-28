News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordanian army shoots down fourth drone in a month coming from Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-28 | 03:51
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Jordanian army shoots down fourth drone in a month coming from Syria
The Jordanian army announced in a statement on Monday that it had shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) coming from Syrian territory, marking the fourth UAV to be intercepted within a month.
Similar to the previous three instances, the source did not clarify whether the aircraft was carrying drugs, explosives, or other materials.
The army quoted a responsible military source stating, "Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department and military security agencies, detected an attempt by an unauthorized UAV to cross the borders from Syrian territory into Jordanian territory. The UAV was intercepted and shot down inside Jordanian territory."
The statement continued, "After intensifying search and inspection operations in the area, the UAV was located and handed over to the relevant authorities."
The source affirmed "dealing firmly and decisively with any threat along the border fronts."
On August 16, the Jordanian army announced the interception of a UAV attempting to smuggle explosives of the "TNT" type from Syria into the kingdom.
On August 13, the army announced the interception of a UAV loaded with narcotics coming from Syria.
On July 24, a UAV loaded with drugs coming from Syria was also intercepted.
This comes following the first joint Jordanian-Syrian committee meeting in Amman to discuss combating drug smuggling across the borders between Syria and Jordan.
In June, the army shot down two other UAVs, one carrying weapons and the other carrying narcotics. Additionally, a UAV carrying hand grenades and a rifle was shot down on February 25 of last year.
Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, visited Syria on July 3 of last year and discussed with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad the issues of Syrian refugees and combating drug trafficking.
A consultative meeting on Syria was held in Amman on May 1, involving foreign ministers from Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Egypt, focusing on combating drug trafficking and facilitating the return of Syrian refugees from neighboring countries.
The Jordanian army is also combating arms and drug smuggling, particularly Captagon pills, from Syria to the kingdom.
Officials state that these smuggling operations have become "organized" and sometimes involve the use of UAVs and are protected by armed groups.
The kingdom affirms that 85% of the seized drugs intended for smuggling out of Jordan, particularly to Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries, are Captagon pills.
The production of Captagon is not new to the region, with Syria being a major source of the substance since before the outbreak of the conflict in 2011. However, the conflict has increased its production, use, and export.
AFP
Middle East News
Jordanian
Army
Shoot
Drone
Syria
Jordan
Aleppo airport in northern Syria out of service due to Israeli bombing: Official media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-08-16
Jordanian army shoots down drone attempting to smuggle explosives from Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-16
Jordanian army shoots down drone attempting to smuggle explosives from Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-07-24
Jordanian army downs new drone attempting to smuggle drugs across Syrian border
Middle East News
2023-07-24
Jordanian army downs new drone attempting to smuggle drugs across Syrian border
0
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
0
World News
2023-07-14
Ukrainian army announces shooting down 16 Russian explosive drones out of 17 overnight
World News
2023-07-14
Ukrainian army announces shooting down 16 Russian explosive drones out of 17 overnight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:17
Aleppo airport in northern Syria out of service due to Israeli bombing: Official media
Middle East News
02:17
Aleppo airport in northern Syria out of service due to Israeli bombing: Official media
0
Middle East News
10:39
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
Middle East News
10:39
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
0
Middle East News
10:24
Three American representatives visit an opposition-held area in northern Syria
Middle East News
10:24
Three American representatives visit an opposition-held area in northern Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-27
Three dead in Florida shooting driven by ‘racial hatred’
World News
2023-08-27
Three dead in Florida shooting driven by ‘racial hatred’
0
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Moroccan Navy intercepts more than 60 migrants south of the Kingdom
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Moroccan Navy intercepts more than 60 migrants south of the Kingdom
0
Sports News
2023-08-27
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2023-08-27
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
Sports News
2023-08-27
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
Sports News
2023-08-27
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
3
Press Highlights
02:08
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Press Highlights
02:08
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
4
Lebanon News
04:35
European Observatory: It is time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:35
European Observatory: It is time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest Riad Salameh
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Balanced development: MPs emphasize administrative decentralization and credit fund
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Balanced development: MPs emphasize administrative decentralization and credit fund
6
Middle East News
10:39
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
Middle East News
10:39
An ISIS member arrested inside a hotel in Baghdad
7
Lebanon News
04:27
MP Hankach to LBCI: There will be communication with some blocs that did not vote for Jihad Azour in the last electoral session
Lebanon News
04:27
MP Hankach to LBCI: There will be communication with some blocs that did not vote for Jihad Azour in the last electoral session
8
Middle East News
10:24
Three American representatives visit an opposition-held area in northern Syria
Middle East News
10:24
Three American representatives visit an opposition-held area in northern Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More