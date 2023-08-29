Abdel Fattah al-Burhan heads to Egypt in first visit abroad since start of war

Sudan's army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, headed to Egypt on Tuesday morning from the city of Port Sudan, in his first visit abroad since the war began between his forces and the Rapid Support Forces over four months ago.



A statement from Sudan's Sovereign Council, headed by al-Burhan, indicated that he "headed to the Arab Republic of Egypt this morning (Tuesday)," mentioning that "discussions will take place during the visit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, covering developments in Sudan and bilateral relations between the two countries."



AFP