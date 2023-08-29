News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A French Special Forces soldier killed in Iraq during Monday's operation
Middle East News
2023-08-29 | 07:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A French Special Forces soldier killed in Iraq during Monday's operation
A member of the French Special Forces was killed in Iraq on Monday during an operation against jihadists in support of the Iraqi army, according to an announcement from the Élysée Palace on Tuesday. This raises the number of French soldiers killed in the country this month to three.
The French presidency stated, "With deep sadness and sorrow, the President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) learned of the death of Sergeant Paratrooper Nicolas Mazier on Monday in Iraq while his unit was supporting an Iraqi unit in an anti-terrorism operation." It added that other members of his unit were injured.
French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu affirmed in a statement that "France will not back down in the face of terrorism."
An Iraqi security source in Kirkuk reported on Monday evening that a joint operation by Iraqi counter-terrorism forces and French soldiers stationed at K1 base in Kirkuk fell into an ambush set by ISIS militants in the desert of Al-Aitha in Salah al-Din province, adjacent to Kirkuk.
The source added that French soldiers were injured, as were three members of the Iraqi counter-terrorism unit, noting that the clashes lasted "for more than five hours."
Two other French soldiers were killed in Iraq in August, one in a car accident and the other "during a practical exercise."
Around 600 French soldiers are deployed in the region as part of Operation Chammal, the French contribution to the international coalition established in 2014 to combat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
After its sudden rise in 2014 and seizing vast areas in Iraq and neighboring Syria, ISIS witnessed the collapse of the self-proclaimed "caliphate" following successive attacks in both countries.
However, an Iraqi military official confirmed in March that ISIS still had between 400 to 500 active fighters in Iraq.
A United Nations report published in July indicated that "counter-terrorism operations carried out by Iraqi forces continue to limit the activities of ISIS, which nonetheless maintains a low-level insurgency."
Nevertheless, jihadist operations have been contained in rural areas, while the pace of attacks in urban centers has declined, according to the same source.
The report pointed out that "the core structure of ISIS remains intact, with its membership ranging between 5,000 and 7,000 in Iraq and Syria, mostly consisting of fighters."
AFP
Middle East News
French
Special Forces
Soldier
Killed
Iraq
Operation
Next
Ceasefire quest: Al-Burhan's Cairo diplomatic mission amid Sudan's unrest
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan heads to Egypt in first visit abroad since start of war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-08-21
French soldier dies in 'operational exercise' in Iraq
Middle East News
2023-08-21
French soldier dies in 'operational exercise' in Iraq
0
Middle East News
2023-08-19
French soldier dies in traffic accident in Iraq
Middle East News
2023-08-19
French soldier dies in traffic accident in Iraq
0
Middle East News
2023-06-26
Iraq soldier, three suspected IS fighters killed in army raid
Middle East News
2023-06-26
Iraq soldier, three suspected IS fighters killed in army raid
0
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources
Middle East News
2023-08-27
Ten soldiers killed by Houthi attack in Yemen: Military sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Ceasefire quest: Al-Burhan's Cairo diplomatic mission amid Sudan's unrest
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Ceasefire quest: Al-Burhan's Cairo diplomatic mission amid Sudan's unrest
0
Middle East News
03:25
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan heads to Egypt in first visit abroad since start of war
Middle East News
03:25
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan heads to Egypt in first visit abroad since start of war
0
Middle East News
2023-08-28
Jordanian army shoots down fourth drone in a month coming from Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-28
Jordanian army shoots down fourth drone in a month coming from Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-08-28
Aleppo airport in northern Syria out of service due to Israeli bombing: Official media
Middle East News
2023-08-28
Aleppo airport in northern Syria out of service due to Israeli bombing: Official media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Legal battle: Nour Hajjar's 'satire' case tests Lebanon's judiciary
Lebanon News
09:11
Legal battle: Nour Hajjar's 'satire' case tests Lebanon's judiciary
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
2
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
3
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
4
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
5
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
6
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
7
Sports News
04:26
From law to racing: Pia-Maria El Boueri puts Lebanon on 'fast track' for upcoming Formula Woman Nation's Cup
Sports News
04:26
From law to racing: Pia-Maria El Boueri puts Lebanon on 'fast track' for upcoming Formula Woman Nation's Cup
8
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More