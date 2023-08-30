Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Lebanon postponed as he heads to Damascus

2023-08-30 | 07:15
Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Lebanon postponed as he heads to Damascus
Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Lebanon postponed as he heads to Damascus

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has departed from Tehran to Damascus to meet with senior officials in Syria.

The discussions are expected to encompass various dimensions of bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest on both regional and international fronts.

However, the scheduled visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Lebanon has been postponed until Thursday.

