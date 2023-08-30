News
Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Lebanon postponed as he heads to Damascus
Middle East News
2023-08-30 | 07:15
Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Lebanon postponed as he heads to Damascus
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has departed from Tehran to Damascus to meet with senior officials in Syria.
The discussions are expected to encompass various dimensions of bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest on both regional and international fronts.
However, the scheduled visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Lebanon has been postponed until Thursday.
Middle East News
Iranian
Foreign
Minister
Visit
Lebanon
Postponed
Damascus
Syria
Iran
