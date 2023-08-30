News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran intensifies oppression ahead of first commemoration of Mahsa Amini's death
Middle East News
2023-08-30 | 08:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Iran intensifies oppression ahead of first commemoration of Mahsa Amini's death
As the first commemoration of the death of young woman Mahsa Amini approaches, Iran has intensified its operations to detain public figures, activists, and relatives of individuals killed by security forces during last year's protests, according to activists.
The demise of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, who died in police custody on September 16, 2022, for allegedly not adhering to the strict dress code imposed on women in the Islamic Republic, triggered massive protests against the regime in Iran.
These protests defied taboos and challenged the ideological foundations of the Islamic Republic, which was founded in 1979. Slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were chanted, and women took to the streets without wearing headscarves.
However, the momentum of these protests noticeably receded, apart from sporadic actions, due to harsh repression resulting in the arrest of thousands, as per the United Nations, and the killing of hundreds, according to human rights activists.
Exiled activists affirm that authorities have intensified their suppression campaign, fearing the resurgence of protests on the commemoration of Amini's death.
Among those arrested in August is the famous singer Mahdi Yarrahi, following his release of a song criticizing the mandatory hijab in the Islamic Republic.
In addition to Yarrahi, 11 women's rights activists were arrested in the Gilan province (north), one of the areas most affected by last year's protests, according to the non-governmental organization "Human Rights Activists News Agency," based in the United States.
Amnesty International confirms that families of protesters killed during the suppression campaign have been victims of "arbitrary arrests and detentions to silence them and evade accountability" regarding the fate of their relatives.
Hadi Ghaemi, the director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran based in New York, told Agence France-Presse, "These arrests are a clear attempt by the Iranian authorities to sow fear among the population as the upcoming commemoration approaches and to prevent new protests from erupting."
An Amnesty International report reveals that families of individuals killed during the suppression campaign have faced abusive interrogations, arbitrary detentions, legal pursuits, and unjust convictions in recent months.
Diana Eltahawy, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa Regional Office at Amnesty International, states that the "brutality of the Iranian authorities knows no bounds," accusing them of a "sinister attempt to whitewash their crimes."
According to "Human Rights Activists News Agency," as well as the Norwegian-based organization "Hengaw," security forces have arrested many relatives of victims, including Hananeh Kia's mother. Kia, a 22-year-old, was fatally shot by security forces in September 2022 at the outset of the protests.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Intensify
Oppression
Commemoration
Mahsa Amini
Death
Next
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Lebanon postponed as he heads to Damascus
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
Iran-Japan diplomatic relationship: Crucial talks in Japan amid historic commemoration
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
Iran-Japan diplomatic relationship: Crucial talks in Japan amid historic commemoration
0
World News
2023-07-31
Three years of suffering for an Iranian-German family sentenced to death
World News
2023-07-31
Three years of suffering for an Iranian-German family sentenced to death
0
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah
0
World News
09:45
IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths
World News
09:45
IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
0
Middle East News
07:15
Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Lebanon postponed as he heads to Damascus
Middle East News
07:15
Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Lebanon postponed as he heads to Damascus
0
Middle East News
04:53
Macron vows to fight ISIS in Iraq After French soldiers' deaths
Middle East News
04:53
Macron vows to fight ISIS in Iraq After French soldiers' deaths
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29
Surprise encounter: Israeli tourists' emergency landing in Saudi Arabia sparks diplomatic speculation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29
Surprise encounter: Israeli tourists' emergency landing in Saudi Arabia sparks diplomatic speculation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
0
Lebanon News
06:53
Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items
Lebanon News
06:53
Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items
0
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
0
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
2
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup
3
Press Highlights
01:29
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
Press Highlights
01:29
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
03:05
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
Press Highlights
03:05
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
6
Lebanon News
02:28
Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement
Lebanon News
02:28
Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement
7
Lebanon Economy
03:47
Sovereign fund or urgent reforms? Deputy PM Al Shami raises questions
Lebanon Economy
03:47
Sovereign fund or urgent reforms? Deputy PM Al Shami raises questions
8
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More