Israeli Soldier Killed in Car-Ramming Attack in the West Bank

An Israeli soldier was killed in an attack carried out by a Palestinian using a truck to ram into a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli officials.



The attack occurred a day after a Palestinian teenager fatally wounded a civilian with a knife at a train station in Jerusalem.



The police stated in a press release, "A report was received about a run-over incident near the Maccabim checkpoint," indicating "the presence of casualties."



They mentioned that "the truck driver fled the scene before being neutralized near the Hasmonean Gate checkpoint."







