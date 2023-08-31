News
Iraq arrests two individuals, seizes 15 tons of drugs and chemical components in Baghdad
Middle East News
2023-08-31 | 07:14
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Iraq arrests two individuals, seizes 15 tons of drugs and chemical components in Baghdad
The Iraqi security forces announced on Thursday that they seized 15 tons of drugs and chemical components used in the production of crystal meth and Captagon in a house in Baghdad. These substances have seen an increased consumption in recent years in the country.
The official spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Colonel Bilal
Sobhi
, stated that through intelligence efforts and in collaboration with the Pharmacists Syndicate, the forces managed to "seize 15 tons of psychotropic substances and chemical precursors used in drug manufacturing, as well as smuggled medicines not registered with the Ministry of Health."
In response to a question from Agence France-Presse, the colonel confirmed that these chemical precursors are used in the production of crystal meth and Captagon.
The seizure operation took place in a house in the upscale Qadisiyah neighborhood in Karkh, the western part of the Tigris River. The official explained to Agence France-Presse that "two suspects were arrested and presented to justice."
AFP
Middle East News
Iraq
Security Forces
Drugs
Captagon
Baghdad
Israeli Soldier Killed in Car-Ramming Attack in the West Bank
Previous
