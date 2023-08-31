Iraq arrests two individuals, seizes 15 tons of drugs and chemical components in Baghdad

Middle East News
2023-08-31 | 07:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq arrests two individuals, seizes 15 tons of drugs and chemical components in Baghdad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Iraq arrests two individuals, seizes 15 tons of drugs and chemical components in Baghdad

The Iraqi security forces announced on Thursday that they seized 15 tons of drugs and chemical components used in the production of crystal meth and Captagon in a house in Baghdad. These substances have seen an increased consumption in recent years in the country. 

The official spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Colonel Bilal Sobhi, stated that through intelligence efforts and in collaboration with the Pharmacists Syndicate, the forces managed to "seize 15 tons of psychotropic substances and chemical precursors used in drug manufacturing, as well as smuggled medicines not registered with the Ministry of Health." 

In response to a question from Agence France-Presse, the colonel confirmed that these chemical precursors are used in the production of crystal meth and Captagon. 

The seizure operation took place in a house in the upscale Qadisiyah  neighborhood in Karkh, the western part of the Tigris River. The official explained to Agence France-Presse that "two suspects were arrested and presented to justice." 

AFP 
 
 

Middle East News

Iraq

Security Forces

Drugs

Captagon

Baghdad

Israeli Soldier Killed in Car-Ramming Attack in the West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-14

Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-31

Iraq seeks solutions against drugs

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-24

One million Captagon pills seized in Baghdad

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

Washington: The failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect the Swedish embassy is "unacceptable"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israeli Soldier Killed in Car-Ramming Attack in the West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-30

Iran intensifies oppression ahead of first commemoration of Mahsa Amini's death

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-30

Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Lebanon postponed as he heads to Damascus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.

LBCI
Sports News
06:04

Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Samir Geagea demands caretaker government to establish timetable for Syrian refugees' return

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day

LBCI
Sports News
07:18

Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!

LBCI
Sports News
06:25

Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
05:53

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:04

Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
Sports News
07:04

Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More