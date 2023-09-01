Human Rights Organizations Call for Investigation into Death of Detainee Due to Protests in Iran

Middle East News
2023-09-01 | 11:48
High views
Human Rights Organizations Call for Investigation into Death of Detainee Due to Protests in Iran

Human rights organizations called on Friday for an investigation into the reasons behind the death of a prisoner in Iran who had initially been sentenced to death in a case related to the protests that erupted last year following the death of Mahsa Amini, accusing the authorities of torturing him.

Iran's judiciary announced on Thursday the death of Javad Rouhi, a man in his early thirties, in a hospital in Noshahr in Mazandaran province (north) after suffering an "epileptic seizure" earlier in the day.

Rouhi had been sentenced to death in January for charges of "corruption on earth," "apostasy by insulting the sanctity of the Quran by burning it," and "destroying and burning public property."

 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Protest

Death

