Intermittent Clashes in Eastern Syria Amid Curfew Imposition
Middle East News
2023-09-02 | 08:30
Intermittent Clashes in Eastern Syria Amid Curfew Imposition
Intermittent clashes have been ongoing in villages in eastern Syria on Saturday, coinciding with the imposition of a curfew in the region due to continuous escalation in recent days with local fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Clashes erupted earlier this week in several villages in the eastern Deir al-Zour province after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led alliance of Kurdish and Western factions supported by the United States, ousted the leader of the Deir al-Zour Military Council affiliated with them.
This prompted local fighters loyal to the detained leader to launch attacks against the SDF, which quickly escalated into clashes, according to the observatory. After a week of tension, the Syrian Democratic Forces announced a curfew in the area starting from Saturday for 48 hours.
Middle East News
Syria
Clashes
Curfew
