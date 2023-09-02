Iraq and Iran Break Ground on Historic Railway Connection

2023-09-02 | 08:48
On Saturday, the Iraqi Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the first railway line connecting Iraq to the neighboring Iranian railway network, a key political ally and economic partner of Iraq.
An official from the Iraqi Ministry of Transportation told Agence France-Presse that the "Basra-Shalamcheh Project" would link the major coastal city of Basra in the southernmost part of Iraq to the Shalamcheh border crossing over a distance of more than 32 kilometers, with an estimated completion time of 18 to 24 months.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani affirmed in his speech that the goal would be to "enhance Iraq's ability to communicate with neighboring countries, receive travelers coming from Iran, and countries in Central Asia."
 
 
 
 
