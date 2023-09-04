Syrian Democratic Forces seek resolution after a week of escalation in Deir ez-Zor

The Syrian Democratic Forces, whose backbone consists of Kurdish fighters, have called on civilians to leave the last town where local fighters are stationed in Deir ez-Zor. This call comes after a week of clashes between them and local Arab fighters in the region.



Last week, clashes erupted in several villages in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor province after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition of Kurdish and Arab factions supported by the United States, ousted the commander of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council, which is affiliated with them.



This move led local Arab fighters to launch attacks, which quickly escalated into clashes with the Syrian Democratic Forces. The SDF declared a curfew in the area on Saturday and Sunday. Over the course of a week, the confrontations have resulted in the deaths of 71 people, the majority of whom were fighters, including nine civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



The spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces, Farhad Shami, told Agence France-Presse on Monday that these forces are seeking to "resolve" the situation in Diban, the last town where local fighters are stationed. This follows their recent sweep of most of the villages that witnessed clashes.



Shami added, "We have called for the evacuation of civilians" from Diban, stating that there is a direction toward "resolving and ending the tension."



The director of the observatory, Rami Abdulrahman, said, "If Diban is controlled, the matter ends," and noted that "a number of civilians have left."



Deir ez-Zor province, which shares its border with Iraq and is divided by the Euphrates River, has a predominantly Arab population and is home to dozens of Arab tribes. Control of the province is divided between the Syrian Democratic Forces, which control the eastern bank of the Euphrates, and regime forces, backed by Tehran-affiliated militias, on the western bank.



In support of Arab fighters, pro-Ankara militants in northern Syria have launched attacks against areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, which Ankara strongly opposes.



The Syrian Democratic Forces, who fought alongside Arab fighters in their ranks in a long and brutal battle against the Islamic State group, emphasize that they have no disputes with Arab tribes. They have called on the residents of Deir ez-Zor "not to be led astray by such seditions" and stressed their "constant communication" with the Arab tribes.



Fighters "benefiting" from the detained leader, Ahmed al-Khabil, and "armed mercenaries [...] linked to the regime" have been accused of attempting to create "discord" between them and the Arab tribes.



Washington has called for stability and announced a meeting between American officials, the Syrian Democratic Forces, and tribal elders in Deir ez-Zor. They agreed on the need to "reduce violence as soon as possible" while warning of "the risks of external interference in the province."



The Kurdish self-administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces, which make up its military wing, manage areas they control in northern and northeastern Syria through civilian and military local councils.



The Syrian Democratic Forces played a leading role in the fight against the Islamic State group, which they declared defeated in 2019. However, there are still active cells in the desert region of eastern Syria, conducting attacks, particularly against regime forces.



