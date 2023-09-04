The International Atomic Energy Agency indicates decrease in Iran's enriched uranium stockpile

Middle East News
2023-09-04 | 06:01
High views
The International Atomic Energy Agency indicates decrease in Iran's enriched uranium stockpile
The International Atomic Energy Agency indicates decrease in Iran's enriched uranium stockpile

A report from the International Atomic Energy Agency, seen by AFP on Monday, shows that Iran has reduced its stockpile of enriched uranium in recent months, amid decreasing tensions with Washington. 

As of August 19th, the stockpile amounted to 3,795.5 kilograms, a decrease of 949 kilograms compared to May. However, this total remains 18 times higher than the limit allowed under the 2015 international agreement, which restricts Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Iran

International Atomic Energy Agency

Stockpile

Enriched Uranium

Washington

