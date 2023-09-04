UAE establishes a body to regulate "commercial games" in preparation for possible licensing of casinos

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the establishment of a federal authority to regulate "commercial games," a move that could pave the way for licensing casinos in the Gulf state, which currently bans gambling but aims to attract more tourists.



The UAE's official news agency, WAM, reported late on Sunday that "the General Authority for Regulating Commercial Games in the United Arab Emirates has officially been announced as a federal entity to provide a regulatory framework for commercial games and lotteries."



It is not clear whether the term "commercial games" includes gambling, as the agency did not specify any casinos. However, two of the officials appointed to manage the authority have extensive experience in the gambling sector.



American Kevin Mullally, who previously served in a similar role at the Missouri Gaming Commission overseeing casinos on riverboats in the United States, will assume the position of CEO of the authority. Jim Murren, also American, who previously chaired the American Gaming Association representing the casino industry in the United States, will lead the authority's board.



In 2022, Wynn Resorts, a US-based casino operator, and UAE-based real estate developer Meraas unveiled plans to develop a "multifunctional integrated resort," including an "entertainment games area" on Marjan Island in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, with completion set for 2026.



Before that, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority announced the formation of a "new management" responsible for organizing integrated resort affairs in the emirate, including "entertainment games facilities."



The UAE has denied reports for years of its intention to lift the gambling ban, which is in place across the Gulf states.



This move comes as the Gulf nation continues to update its social laws continuously. In late 2020, the UAE announced amendments to some personal status laws as part of its efforts to modernize its legislative framework.



The country allowed cohabitation of unmarried couples, relaxed controls on buying and consuming alcohol, introduced long-term residency visas, and allowed full foreign ownership of companies.



Last year, it reduced the weekly working days from five and a half to four days and changed the weekend holiday from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday, aligning more with Western countries.



Foreigners make up about 90 percent of the UAE's population, which totals 10 million.

AFP