Borrell confirms that a Swedish diplomat from the European Union is detained in Iran

Middle East News
2023-09-05 | 05:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Borrell confirms that a Swedish diplomat from the European Union is detained in Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Borrell confirms that a Swedish diplomat from the European Union is detained in Iran

The European Union's Foreign Policy Coordinator, Josep Borrell, confirmed on Tuesday that Johan Floderus, a Swedish diplomat working for the European Union, has been detained in Iran for more than 500 days.

Upon his arrival at an informal meeting of European Union development ministers in Cadiz, Spain, Borrell told reporters that Brussels is pressing for the release of the 33-year-old diplomat.

On Monday, Sweden partially confirmed what was reported by The New York Times about this detention, stating that a Swedish citizen in his thirties has been held in Iran since April 2022.

However, Borrell went further by confirming the individual's name and his diplomatic role within the European Union.

He said, "I want to say something, if you allow me, about a specific case, which is the case of Mr. Floderus. He is a Swedish citizen who worked in the European Union and has been unlawfully detained in Iran for 500 days." 

He added, "I want to emphasize that I personally and all members of my team at all levels – European institutions in close coordination with the Swedish authorities, who bear primary responsibility for consular protection – and with his family, are pressing the Iranian authorities for his release."

He continued, "Every time we hold diplomatic meetings at all levels, we raise this issue."

He concluded, "This matter is on our agenda and in our hearts, and we will not stop until Floderus is free."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Josep Borrell

EU

Swedish

Diplomat

Detained

Iran

Sweden

Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07

Iran-Japan diplomatic relationship: Crucial talks in Japan amid historic commemoration

LBCI
World News
2023-08-01

Over 100,000 signatures collected in two weeks urging France to secure the release of detained Frenchman in Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-23

Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Peace agreement: Israel opens embassy in Bahrain amidst regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
World News
09:06

French military minister visits Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait this week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21

Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-27

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Najat Aoun Saliba to LBCI: We did not receive an official invitation to dialogue in the Parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More