Borrell confirms that a Swedish diplomat from the European Union is detained in Iran

The European Union's Foreign Policy Coordinator, Josep Borrell, confirmed on Tuesday that Johan Floderus, a Swedish diplomat working for the European Union, has been detained in Iran for more than 500 days.



Upon his arrival at an informal meeting of European Union development ministers in Cadiz, Spain, Borrell told reporters that Brussels is pressing for the release of the 33-year-old diplomat.



On Monday, Sweden partially confirmed what was reported by The New York Times about this detention, stating that a Swedish citizen in his thirties has been held in Iran since April 2022.



However, Borrell went further by confirming the individual's name and his diplomatic role within the European Union.



He said, "I want to say something, if you allow me, about a specific case, which is the case of Mr. Floderus. He is a Swedish citizen who worked in the European Union and has been unlawfully detained in Iran for 500 days."



He added, "I want to emphasize that I personally and all members of my team at all levels – European institutions in close coordination with the Swedish authorities, who bear primary responsibility for consular protection – and with his family, are pressing the Iranian authorities for his release."



He continued, "Every time we hold diplomatic meetings at all levels, we raise this issue."



He concluded, "This matter is on our agenda and in our hearts, and we will not stop until Floderus is free."







AFP