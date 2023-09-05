Israeli Army Kills Palestinian in Occupied West Bank: Health Ministry

Middle East News
2023-09-05 | 07:44
Israeli Army Kills Palestinian in Occupied West Bank: Health Ministry
Israeli Army Kills Palestinian in Occupied West Bank: Health Ministry

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian during a raid on a refugee camp near Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. 
 
The ministry stated in a press release, "The young man, Ayed Sameeh Khalid Abu Harb, 21 years old, was martyred by live fire from the occupation in the head in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm."
 
 
AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Palestine

West Bank

Health Ministry

