Death toll rises to five in Turkey's floods

Middle East News
2023-09-06 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll rises to five in Turkey&#39;s floods
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Death toll rises to five in Turkey's floods

At least five people were killed in floods caused by heavy rains in northwestern Turkey, authorities announced on Wednesday. 

Two of them died on Tuesday evening in Istanbul, the country's largest city, where the streets were inundated by torrents. 

According to the governor's office, 12 people were injured. 

Turkish emergency services also expressed regret for the deaths of three people and the disappearance of three others in the Kırklareli Province in the northwest of the country. 

Reports in the media stated that the overnight storm partially submerged a metro station in Istanbul, prompting rescue workers to evacuate dozens of people from the municipal library. 

Images broadcast on television and social media showed floods sweeping away cars and market stalls. 

These rains come after an extremely dry summer that led to a depletion of water resources in this city of 16 million people, reaching its lowest level in nine years. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Floods

Heavy

Rain

Death

Toll

Istanbul

LBCI Next
Syrian Democratic Forces announce end of military operations in eastern Syria
Saudi Arabia and Russia Extend Oil Production Cuts Until Year-End
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-30

Death Toll from Heavy Rains in Tajikistan Rises to 21 People

LBCI
World News
2023-08-19

27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides

LBCI
World News
2023-08-31

Moscow announces death of two Ukrainian soldiers during incursion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:20

Syrian Democratic Forces announce end of military operations in eastern Syria

LBCI
World News
10:42

Saudi Arabia and Russia Extend Oil Production Cuts Until Year-End

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-05

Israeli Army Kills Palestinian in Occupied West Bank: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-05

Borrell confirms that a Swedish diplomat from the European Union is detained in Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-07

Russia to launch first moon mission since 1976 on Friday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30

From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-02

France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

PM Mikati commits to UNIFIL mandate extension, urges cooperation for Southern Lebanon security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:54

Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More