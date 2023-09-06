At least five people were killed in floods caused by heavy rains in northwestern Turkey, authorities announced on Wednesday.



Two of them died on Tuesday evening in Istanbul, the country's largest city, where the streets were inundated by torrents.



According to the governor's office, 12 people were injured.



Turkish emergency services also expressed regret for the deaths of three people and the disappearance of three others in the Kırklareli Province in the northwest of the country.



Reports in the media stated that the overnight storm partially submerged a metro station in Istanbul, prompting rescue workers to evacuate dozens of people from the municipal library.



Images broadcast on television and social media showed floods sweeping away cars and market stalls.



These rains come after an extremely dry summer that led to a depletion of water resources in this city of 16 million people, reaching its lowest level in nine years.



