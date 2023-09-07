Germany arrests two Syrians suspected of terrorist ties

Middle East News
2023-09-07 | 09:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany arrests two Syrians suspected of terrorist ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Germany arrests two Syrians suspected of terrorist ties

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of two Syrians on Thursday on suspicion of belonging to a "terrorist" group, with one believed to be a leader of a fighting unit that joined the Islamic State.

According to the General Prosecutor's Office responsible for terrorism cases, the two Syrians, identified as Amer A. and Basel A., were apprehended the previous day in their homes in Kiel in northern Germany and Munich in the south. They have been placed in temporary detention.

It is believed, as per the statement, that Amer A. formed the "Liwa Jund al-Rahman" fighting group in Deir ez-Zor province in February 2013. Its members were said to have "repeatedly engaged in battles against the Syrian army."

In June 2013, his fighters joined other jihadist groups in an attack on the Sunni-majority village of Hatla in eastern Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 60 people who supported the regime, while others were forced to flee.

According to the General Prosecutor's Office, Amer A. is suspected of committing "war crimes through forced displacement operations," which aimed to "eliminate any Shia presence in Hatla."

In 2014, he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State organization and placed his fighters and financial resources at its disposal.

As for Basel A., he is suspected of holding an "important military position" in the group between 2013 and 2014.

It is believed that he led combat units involved in battles against the Syrian army, particularly at the military airport of Deir ez-Zor, according to the General Prosecutor's Office.

Germany has arrested and prosecuted several Syrians on its territory for alleged crimes committed in their home country, based on the principle of universal jurisdiction to address war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In this context, in January 2022, the German judiciary sentenced a former Syrian intelligence officer, Anwar Raslan, to life in prison for his involvement in war crimes. He was held responsible for the deaths of at least 27 detainees and the torture of at least four thousand others in a secret regime prison in Damascus between 2011 and 2012.

This was the world's first case related to atrocities attributed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Germany

Arrest

Syrians

Suspect

Terrorist

Ties

Group

Syria

LBCI Next
Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Qatar in Third Foreign Trip Since Conflict Began
Syrian Democratic Forces announce end of military operations in eastern Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

Britain intends to classify Russian Wagner Group as a "terrorist organization"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-04

Lebanese Army prevents infiltration attempts: 1,100 Syrians intercepted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03

For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
World News
2023-09-01

A Russian-German man suspected of illegally exporting electronic components to Moscow arrested in Cyprus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
World News
03:45

Sudanese Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Qatar in Third Foreign Trip Since Conflict Began

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-06

Syrian Democratic Forces announce end of military operations in eastern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-06

Death toll rises to five in Turkey's floods

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01

Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-24

Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04

Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

Khattar to LBCI: Massive Fire Erupts on Al-Basha Bridge, Quickly Contained by Civil Defense

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More