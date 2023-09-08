Helicopter crashes in sea off Dubai, search underway for crew

Middle East News
2023-09-08 | 03:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Helicopter crashes in sea off Dubai, search underway for crew
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Helicopter crashes in sea off Dubai, search underway for crew

The Air Accident Investigation Sector of the General Civil Aviation Authority in the United Arab Emirates has announced the crash of a helicopter that took off from an airport in Dubai on Thursday evening, stating that the search is underway for its crew consisting of two individuals. 

According to a statement released by the government news agency "WAM," a report was received by the authority at 20:30 local time (16:30 GMT), indicating "the crash of a Bell 212 vertical aircraft, belonging to AeroGulf." 

It further noted that the helicopter crashed "into the sea with two pilots of Egyptian and South African nationalities on board, during a night training flight that took off from Al Maktoum International Airport" in the southern emirate of Dubai. 

The statement added that "search and rescue teams have retrieved the wreckage, and the search for the aircraft crew is ongoing, with the aviation accident investigation team having been dispatched to the site." 

The company is the primary operator of commercial helicopters in the emirate and was established in 1976 to provide services to the oil and gas sector before expanding its services to include other sectors. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Accident

Civil

Aviation

United Arab Emirates

Crash

Helicopter

Airport

Dubai

Crew

Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-24

Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-23

Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-22

Travel at Dubai Airport increases by 50%, exceeding pre-pandemic levels

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

Germany arrests two Syrians suspected of terrorist ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-06

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:28

Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More