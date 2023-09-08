News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
North
34
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
North
34
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Helicopter crashes in sea off Dubai, search underway for crew
Middle East News
2023-09-08 | 03:36
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Helicopter crashes in sea off Dubai, search underway for crew
The Air Accident Investigation Sector of the General Civil Aviation Authority in the United Arab Emirates has announced the crash of a helicopter that took off from an airport in Dubai on Thursday evening, stating that the search is underway for its crew consisting of two individuals.
According to a statement released by the government news agency "WAM," a report was received by the authority at 20:30 local time (16:30 GMT), indicating "the crash of a Bell 212 vertical aircraft, belonging to AeroGulf."
It further noted that the helicopter crashed "into the sea with two pilots of Egyptian and South African nationalities on board, during a night training flight that took off from Al Maktoum International Airport" in the southern emirate of Dubai.
The statement added that "search and rescue teams have retrieved the wreckage, and the search for the aircraft crew is ongoing, with the aviation accident investigation team having been dispatched to the site."
The company is the primary operator of commercial helicopters in the emirate and was established in 1976 to provide services to the oil and gas sector before expanding its services to include other sectors.
AFP
Middle East News
Accident
Civil
Aviation
United Arab Emirates
Crash
Helicopter
Airport
Dubai
Crew
Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-23
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
2023-08-23
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
0
Middle East News
2023-08-22
Travel at Dubai Airport increases by 50%, exceeding pre-pandemic levels
Middle East News
2023-08-22
Travel at Dubai Airport increases by 50%, exceeding pre-pandemic levels
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
0
Middle East News
09:01
Germany arrests two Syrians suspected of terrorist ties
Middle East News
09:01
Germany arrests two Syrians suspected of terrorist ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
2
Lebanon News
16:28
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
Lebanon News
16:28
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
3
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
4
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More