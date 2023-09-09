‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco

Middle East News
2023-09-09 | 00:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night, resulting in an official provisional toll of 296 deaths and 153 injuries reported by the Ministry of Interior. 

The ministry stated in a preliminary report, "This tremor led to the death of 296 people in the regions and provinces of Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant," It added, "153 individuals were also recorded as injured and transported to hospitals." 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Earthquake

Death

Injuries

Morocco

Natural

Disaster

LBCI Next
Morocco's earthquake death toll rises to 632
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf discuss Syrian, Palestinian files with Jordan FM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:54

Morocco's earthquake death toll rises to 632

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

PM Najib Mikati confirms safety of Lebanese citizens in Morocco following strong earthquake

LBCI
World News
2023-08-09

Global economic losses from natural disasters reach $120 billion in first half of 2023

LBCI
World News
2023-07-01

Death toll from Kenya road disaster reaches 49

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:54

Morocco's earthquake death toll rises to 632

LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf discuss Syrian, Palestinian files with Jordan FM

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-08

Helicopter crashes in sea off Dubai, search underway for crew

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

Overpopulation struggles: Egypt contemplates population control policies amid soaring numbers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-19

Quintet group's meeting on Lebanon: Discussions and constructive dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
00:59

‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:28

National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:59

Lebanon cooperates with Turkey: New developments in Carlos Ghosn's case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

PM Najib Mikati confirms safety of Lebanese citizens in Morocco following strong earthquake

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Qatar and Iran's diplomatic play: Backing General Joseph Aoun for Lebanese presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More