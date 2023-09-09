‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night, resulting in an official provisional toll of 296 deaths and 153 injuries reported by the Ministry of Interior.



The ministry stated in a preliminary report, "This tremor led to the death of 296 people in the regions and provinces of Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant," It added, "153 individuals were also recorded as injured and transported to hospitals."



AFP