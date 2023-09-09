A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night has resulted in 632 deaths and 329 injuries, causing significant damage, according to a new toll issued by the Ministry of Interior.



The ministry's statement on Saturday stated, "As of 7:00 AM, 632 deaths and 329 injuries have been recorded, including 51 serious injuries." The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the region of Al Haouz, southwest of Marrakesh.



AFP