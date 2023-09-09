Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry

Sources told LBCI that the Lebanese Embassy in Morocco plans to organize a blood donation campaign involving members of the Lebanese community there, in support of the Moroccan Blood Clotting Center in collaboration with the Moroccan Ministry of Health.



It is also known that Lebanese officials, including the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, have made all available resources at the disposal of the Moroccan state following the severe earthquake that struck the country.



Sources also told LBCI that Lebanon's Ambassador to Morocco, Ziad Attallah, had communicated with all Lebanese individuals in the areas between Marrakech and Agadir, numbering approximately 200 people, and all of them are safe.