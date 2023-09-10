Erdogan and Sisi meet at the G20 summit after a decade of estrangement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, met face-to-face on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, marking the closure of a chapter of estrangement between the two countries.



According to images broadcast live by Turkish television channels, the two presidents met accompanied by members of their respective delegations.



Turkey had announced in March of last year the resumption of its first diplomatic contacts with Cairo since 2013.



Relations between Ankara and Cairo had deteriorated after Sisi came to power that year.



Sisi's removal of Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and a significant ally of Turkey led President Erdogan to repeatedly declare that he would "never" speak to someone like Sisi.



Following the earthquake on February 6th that claimed the lives of over 50,000 people in Turkey, the two presidents spoke over the phone after their initial handshake in November 2022 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, another country that Egypt recently reestablished communication with, amid accusations of Egypt's rapprochement with the Muslim Brotherhood group.