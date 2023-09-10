Erdogan and Sisi meet at the G20 summit after a decade of estrangement

Middle East News
2023-09-10 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan and Sisi meet at the G20 summit after a decade of estrangement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Erdogan and Sisi meet at the G20 summit after a decade of estrangement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, met face-to-face on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, marking the closure of a chapter of estrangement between the two countries.

According to images broadcast live by Turkish television channels, the two presidents met accompanied by members of their respective delegations.

Turkey had announced in March of last year the resumption of its first diplomatic contacts with Cairo since 2013.

Relations between Ankara and Cairo had deteriorated after Sisi came to power that year.

Sisi's removal of Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and a significant ally of Turkey led President Erdogan to repeatedly declare that he would "never" speak to someone like Sisi.

Following the earthquake on February 6th that claimed the lives of over 50,000 people in Turkey, the two presidents spoke over the phone after their initial handshake in November 2022 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, another country that Egypt recently reestablished communication with, amid accusations of Egypt's rapprochement with the Muslim Brotherhood group.

Middle East News

Erdogan

Sisi

G20

Summit

Decade

Estrangement

Turkey

Egypt

LBCI Next
Syrian Foreign Minister meets the UN Special Envoy to Syria to address the Constitutional Committee's discussions
Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09

India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage

LBCI
World News
2023-09-09

Modi announces agreement on G20 Summit's final declaration

LBCI
World News
2023-09-07

Putin will not deliver a speech via video at the G20 summit: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2023-09-07

Modi calls for climate funding efforts ahead of G20 summit in India

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:49

Morocco earthquake: Spain sends paramedics and France confirm readiness to help

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Syrian Foreign Minister meets the UN Special Envoy to Syria to address the Constitutional Committee's discussions

LBCI
Middle East News
11:10

Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
09:55

The United Nations and Iran Call for Enhanced Cooperation to Combat Sandstorms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09

India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate

LBCI
Middle East News
11:10

Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Minister Hamie: Dialogue is the only gateway to electing a President

LBCI
World News
10:06

Former British Soldier Who Escaped London Prison Arrested After Nationwide Manhunt

LBCI
World News
09:55

The United Nations and Iran Call for Enhanced Cooperation to Combat Sandstorms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More