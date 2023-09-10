News
Syrian Foreign Minister meets the UN Special Envoy to Syria to address the Constitutional Committee's discussions
Middle East News
2023-09-10 | 07:28
Syrian Foreign Minister meets the UN Special Envoy to Syria to address the Constitutional Committee's discussions
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad welcomed the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, and his accompanying delegation.
According to Syrian media reports, Pedersen is expected to discuss the possibility of setting a date for the ninth round of the Constitutional Committee's discussions.
This follows the agreement of the participants in the Arab Contact Group to hold the upcoming meeting of the Constitutional Committee in Oman, facilitated and coordinated with the United Nations, before the end of 2023.
