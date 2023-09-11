Israeli delegation makes first announced visit to Saudi Arabia for UNESCO meeting

An Israeli delegation is participating in a meeting of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) held in Riyadh, as reported by an Israeli official to AFP on Monday.



This marks the first openly announced visit to the Kingdom, which does not have diplomatic relations with the State of Israel.



The Israeli official, who requested anonymity, stated, "We are pleased with our presence in Riyadh. It is a positive first step," and added, "We appreciate UNESCO and the Saudi authorities."



An AFP correspondent witnessed members of the delegation seated in the meeting hall, with a sign in English on the table in front of them that read "Israel."





AFP