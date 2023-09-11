Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq

Middle East News
2023-09-11 | 07:18
High views
Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq
Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq

The Iraqi Seismological Monitoring Authority recorded three earthquakes early on Monday in the provinces of Duhok and Kirkuk, with no reported material or human losses.

According to the authority, the first tremor, which hit northeast of Duhok, registered a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, the second and third tremors occurred near the Iraqi-Turkish border, measuring 4.6 and 3.1 on the Richter scale, respectively, with varying levels of intensity felt by residents.

The Seismological Monitoring Authority urged residents to exercise caution, avoid rumors and false news, especially after a state of panic gripped the population as they took to the streets at night.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Earthquakes

Strike

Northern

Iraq

